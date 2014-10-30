* Exchanges to resume testing of trading systems on Saturday-sources

* No clarity yet on starting date of scheme

* Scheme had been expected to go live on Monday (Adds testing of trading systems to resume on Saturday)

SHANGHAI, Oct 30 A landmark Shanghai-Hong Kong stock connect scheme is in its "final stage," a senior official at China's securities regulator said on Thursday, with the two exchanges set to resume testing of their trading systems amid concern its launch date was missed.

Yao Gang, the deputy chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC), made the comments at a meeting on Thursday morning, according to an online report by the official Shanghai Securities News newspaper. The report did not elaborate.

The stock connect scheme, a milestone in the liberalisation of China's capital markets, had been expected to go live on Monday.

The Shanghai and Hong Kong stock exchanges will resume testing of their trading systems on Saturday after a pause the previous weekend, sources at local brokerages in mainland China said on Thursday.

The resumption of the tests doesn't mean a starting date for the scheme is approaching, added the sources, who were not authorized to speak publicly on the matter.

The exchanges have conducted different types of tests recently, including trading simulations and system failure tests between the two bourses in September and an assessment of what would happen if brokerages flooded the exchanges with orders and the limits get filled up. Earlier tests had been completed "smoothly" the Hong Kong exchange previously said.

The scheme is aimed at allowing global investors to trade China shares via Hong Kong for the first time, while giving mainland investors access to Hong Kong-listed stocks.

On Wednesday, Ashley Alder, chief executive of the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission, said his agency had completed all regulatory steps needed for the launch and hoped trading would start in the "not too distant future".

Separately, Bo Que, executive vice president of the Shanghai Stock Exchange, told Reuters on Wednesday he was not aware of when the launch would be, saying it was up to the regulators.

One key issue that has not been clarified publicly is how investors will be taxed. Hong Kong does not charge capital-gains tax, but China levies 10 percent, as well as a 5.6 percent tax on business profits. (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom, Engen Tham and Kazunori Takada; Additional reporting by Zhang Xiaochong in Beijing; Editing by Richard Borsuk and Muralikumar Anantharaman)