By Brenda Goh
SHANGHAI Nov 2 Shanghai's mayor said "initial
preparations" were underway to enable global investors to trade
Shanghai-listed Chinese shares via the Hong Kong exchange,
asking investors to be patient after
the trading scheme missed its launch date.
Mayor Yang Xiong said on Sunday that preparations were
critical "because once it comes online, no error will be
tolerated".
He did not provide a new target data for the stock connect
link between the two exchanges, which has been seen as a
milestone in the liberalisation of China's capital markets.
"It's a decision to be made by the regulators. Just be a
little bit more patient. It will eventually be launched," the
mayor told reporters on the sidelines of a conference.
The trading link had initially been expected to go live on
Oct. 27, but the exchanges said they had not received regulatory
approval.
China's securities regulator on Thursday said the stock
connect scheme was in its "final stage", according to an online
report by Shanghai Securities News.
On Wednesday, Hong Kong stock market watchdog chief Ashley
Alder said his agency had completed all regulatory steps needed
for the launch.
