HONG KONG Nov 17 Chinese buyers took up only 17
percent of their 10.5 billion yuan daily quota of Hong Kong
stocks on Monday, as mainland investors gave a lukewarm response
to the launch of a landmark scheme connecting the Hong Kong and
the Shanghai stock markets.
That was in sharp contrast to the volume of trade in the
opposite direction, where a daily investment quota of 13 billion
yuan for Shanghai stocks was quickly exhausted as international
investors made a beeline for mainland markets.
The Stock Connect scheme, which allows Hong Kong and
Shanghai investors buy and sell shares on each other's bourses,
is the latest step towards opening China's tightly controlled
capital markets.
(1 US dollar = 6.1290 Chinese yuan)
