HONG KONG Nov 19 Foreign buyers used only 20
percent of their 13 billion yuan ($2.12 billion) daily quota of
Shanghai stocks on Wednesday as demand for mainland shares
cooled noticeably two days after a scheme connecting the Hong
Kong and Shanghai markets debuted.
Trading was sedate on Wednesday compared with Monday, when
the full daily investment quota for Shanghai stocks was quickly
taken up as international investors scrambled to get into
mainland markets.
The Stock Connect scheme, which allows Hong Kong and
Shanghai investors to buy and sell shares on each other's
bourses, is the latest step towards opening China's tightly
controlled capital markets.
(1 US dollar = 6.1200 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Saikat Chatterjee; Editing by Richard Borsuk)