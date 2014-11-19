HONG KONG Nov 19 Chinese buyers took up
slightly more than 2 percent of their 10.5 billion yuan daily
quota of Hong Kong stocks on Wednesday, as mainland investors
remained lukewarm on the third day of a landmark scheme
connecting Hong Kong and Shanghai stock markets.
Demand for Hong Kong-bound available quotas for stocks has
remained tepid since its debut on Monday, with analysts
attributing the lacklustre demand to relatively expensive
valuations in Hong Kong.
The Stock Connect scheme, which allows Hong Kong and
Shanghai investors to buy and sell shares on each other's
bourses, is the latest step towards opening China's tightly
controlled capital markets.
