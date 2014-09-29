By Michelle Price
| HONG KONG, Sept 29
HONG KONG, Sept 29 The chief executive of the
Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing Ltd has dismissed fears
that civil unrest in Hong Kong could disrupt the launch of a
landmark trading link with China, which is expected to kick-off
on Oct 27.
At a press briefing on Monday, HKEx chief executive Charles
Li said any dampening effect on the Hong Kong market would be
short-lived and that the planned trading link with Shanghai,
hailed by analysts as a milestone in the opening up of China's
capital markets, would not be affected.
Hong Kong democracy protesters defied volleys of tear gas
and police baton-charges to remain in the centre of the global
financial hub on Monday.
The Hang Seng Index closed down 1.9 percent at 23,229.21
points on Monday, its lowest close since July 9.
"Obviously, the protests will create short-term uncertainty,
potentially contributing towards short-term volatility for the
market, but in the end all the important markets carry on," Li
said. "We have seen protests in New York, and we have seen
protests in London, and life goes on and the market goes on."
Hong Kong and Beijing agreed in April to launch the
"connector" programme. It will allow international investors to
trade Shanghai 'A' shares via the Hong Kong stock exchange while
mainland investors will be able to trade Hong Kong 'H' shares
via the Shanghai Stock Exchange, subject to quotas both ways.
Reuters reported on Friday that the HKEx had told market
participants that it expected the link to go live on Oct. 27.
Li said it was not up to the exchange to determine the
launch date, but the exchange and regulators "are hoping to give
the market two weeks' advanced notice."
(Editing by Richard Borsuk)