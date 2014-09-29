HONG KONG, Sept 29 The chief executive of the Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing Ltd has dismissed fears that civil unrest in Hong Kong could disrupt the launch of a landmark trading link with China, which is expected to kick-off on Oct 27.

At a press briefing on Monday, HKEx chief executive Charles Li said any dampening effect on the Hong Kong market would be short-lived and that the planned trading link with Shanghai, hailed by analysts as a milestone in the opening up of China's capital markets, would not be affected.

Hong Kong democracy protesters defied volleys of tear gas and police baton-charges to remain in the centre of the global financial hub on Monday.

The Hang Seng Index closed down 1.9 percent at 23,229.21 points on Monday, its lowest close since July 9.

"Obviously, the protests will create short-term uncertainty, potentially contributing towards short-term volatility for the market, but in the end all the important markets carry on," Li said. "We have seen protests in New York, and we have seen protests in London, and life goes on and the market goes on."

Hong Kong and Beijing agreed in April to launch the "connector" programme. It will allow international investors to trade Shanghai 'A' shares via the Hong Kong stock exchange while mainland investors will be able to trade Hong Kong 'H' shares via the Shanghai Stock Exchange, subject to quotas both ways.

Reuters reported on Friday that the HKEx had told market participants that it expected the link to go live on Oct. 27.

Li said it was not up to the exchange to determine the launch date, but the exchange and regulators "are hoping to give the market two weeks' advanced notice." (Editing by Richard Borsuk)