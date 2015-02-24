HONG KONG Feb 24 The number of mainland Chinese
visitors to Hong Kong during the Lunar New Year holidays fell
for the first time in about 20 years as they have felt
increasingly unwelcome amid political unrest in the city.
The drop comes as Hong Kong's leader Leung Chun-ying said he
would raise the issue of large numbers of mainland Chinese
visitors with Beijing at a parliamentary meeting next month.
"If we have to restrict or decrease the numbers of mainland
Chinese coming to Hong Kong then we must continue to discuss
this with (China)...this is a difficult task," he said.
The drop, though a mild 0.3 percent over the first three
days of the holiday, is the first decrease in Lunar New Year
arrivals from China in about two decades, according to a major
travel industry group, and could presage longer term decreases
that could impact the city's economy.
"It's alarming," said Joseph Tung, the Executive Director of
Hong Kong's Travel Industry Council.
Over 40 million mainland tourists streamed into Hong Kong
last year, spending freely in luxury shops, malls, restaurants
and hotels, as well as emptying local stores of daily
necessities such as baby milk formula and cosmetics.
Tung and other travel industry heavyweights say political
tensions in Hong Kong including pro-democracy demonstrations
last year and a recent spate of anti-China shopper protests in
local malls have discouraged tourists from mainland China.
"Put yourself in their shoes. If you feel as though people
are not welcoming you, why would you come to Hong Kong?" Tung
said. "If these things carry on... the high spenders in China
can just go elsewhere, like Europe."
China is the biggest source of outbound tourists globally,
and mainland tourists are expected to double to 200 million by
2020, according to a report last month by CLSA.
A total of just 437,199 of those tourists arrived in Hong
Kong early in the new year, the Immigration Department said.
Hong Kong was returned to China in 1997 under a formula that
granted it a separate legal system, far greater freedoms than in
mainland China and an eventual goal of universal suffrage.
Democracy activists occupied major roads for two-and-a-half
months last year to demand open nominations in the next chief
executive election in 2017. Beijing refused to negotiate, saying
it would allow only between pre-screened candidates.
Nearly three months after police cleared the last of the
protesters, lingering frustration has stoked a new front of
radical activism and turned shopping malls and university
campuses into fresh battlegrounds targeting mainlanders.
A shortage of hotel rooms and tourist attractions as well as
shifting exchange rates are also hurting Hong Kong, according to
CLSA, which predicts Hong Kong's share of mainland tourists will
drop to 26 percent in 2020 from 41 percent in 2013.
The trend in China's other special administrative region,
Macau, is the opposite. Visits to the gambling hub by mainland
Chinese grew 6.9 percent to 434,549 in the first three days of
the Lunar New Year, according to the city's tourist board.
