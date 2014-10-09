HONG KONG Oct 9 Private equity firm TPG Capital
has asked Australia's UGL Ltd to provide a full
explanation of payments made to embattled Hong Kong Chief
Executive Leung Chun-ying when he was a top executive of a
UGL-owned property company that a consortium led by TPG has
agreed to buy, people familiar with the matter said.
Two people with direct knowledge of the matter said the deal
to buy property firm DTZ Holdings for $1.1 billion, which was
agreed in June, would not be signed until the full legal and
political ramifications of the payments made to Leung are
resolved.
The sources, however, said the TPG-consortium was unlikely
to cancel the DTZ deal, as the payments Leung received were
historical and appeared to be standard for the industry.
"The payment to prevent competition looks standard to me,
but you wouldn't expect anyone to sign this deal until we see
how this situation plays out," said one of the sources, who
could not be named due to the sensitivity of the matter.
On Thursday, Hong Kong's Department of Justice gave the
prosecution office authority to handle an investigation into an
over $6.4 million payment Leung received from UGL which was
related to its purchase of DTZ.
Leung's office has denied any wrongdoing, but the issue
ratchets the pressure on the pro-Beijing leader who is battling
pro-democracy protests..
TPG and Hong Kong-based private equity firm PAG, together
with co-investor Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan, teamed up to
buy DTZ from UGL.
TPG declined to comment. An external spokesman for Ontario
Teachers' Pension Plan also declined comment. UGL and PAG could
not be reached for immediate comment.
