(Adds quotes from CEO, detail on payments, investigation)

SYDNEY Oct 14 Australian engineering and infrastructure services firm UGL Ltd said on Tuesday it expects the sale of its DTZ property business to close on Nov. 5, after explaining payments made to Hong Kong's embattled leader while he was a DTZ executive.

UGL agreed in June to sell DTZ to a consortium headed by private equity firm TPG Capital for $1.1 billion.

But the deal came under scrutiny after media revealed Hong Kong Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying had received more than $6.4 million in payments from UGL relating to its purchase of DTZ, where Leung had worked.

TPG had sought a full explanation of the payments, sources told Reuters last week.

"We expect to close on the 5th of November," UGL chief executive Richard Leupen told Reuters. "The vast majority of the work that has to be signed off is done. The rest will be signed off in the next day or two."

Hong Kong's Department of Justice last week gave the prosecution office authority to handle the investigation of the "non-compete non-poach payments" to Leung, to avoid any perception of bias.

UGL said the payments were industry standard and largely structured by the vendors of the business.

Leung's office has denied any wrongdoing, but the issue ratchets the pressure on the pro-Beijing leader who is battling pro-democracy protests.

"It's taken a lot of time for us to go and put the record straight ... so it's been a huge distraction, but I don't think it's been a great concern to TPG because we've kept them informed of the facts," Leupen said.

"They wanted to know that we've done the right thing but we have done the right thing, and I don't think it's going to be an issue at all."

TPG and Hong Kong-based private equity firm PAG, together with co-investor Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan, teamed up to buy DTZ from UGL. (Reporting by Lincoln Feast; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell and Stephen Coates)