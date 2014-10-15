HONG KONG Oct 15 Hong Kong billionaire Li Ka-shing on Wednesday urged pro-democracy protesters who have occupied the heart of the city for more than two weeks to go home to their families, a day after 45 people were arrested following clashes with police.

Li, Asia's richest man and chairman of property developer Cheung Kong (Holdings) Ltd, also said in a statement that if the rule of law broke down it would be the "greatest sorrow" for the Chinese-controlled city.

It was the first time he had made public comments on the protests. (Reporting By Yimou Lee, Twinnie Siu, Meg Shen and Christina Lo; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree and Robert Birsel)