HONG KONG Oct 15 Hong Kong billionaire Li
Ka-shing on Wednesday urged pro-democracy protesters who have
occupied the heart of the city for more than two weeks to go
home to their families, a day after 45 people were arrested
following clashes with police.
Li, Asia's richest man and chairman of property developer
Cheung Kong (Holdings) Ltd, also said in a statement
that if Hong Kong's rule of law broke down it would be the
"greatest sorrow" for the Chinese-controlled city.
"Since the handover, the 'one country, two system' formula
has protected Hong Kong's lifestyle," Li said, referring to the
formula under which the city has been run since its return from
British to Chinese rule in 1997.
"I urge everyone not to be agitated. I urge everyone not to
let today's passion become the regret for tomorrow. I earnestly
request everyone to return to their families," Li said in his
first public comments on the protests.
The "one country, two systems" formula allows wide-ranging
autonomy and freedoms not enjoyed on the mainland and specifies
universal suffrage for Hong Kong as an eventual goal.
But Beijing ruled on Aug. 31 it would screen candidates who
want to run for the city's chief executive in 2017, which
democracy activists said rendered the universal suffrage concept
meaningless.
Li's statement came a day after Hong Kong police arrested 45
protesters, as police cleared a main road in the city that had
been barricaded by pro-democracy demonstrators with concrete
slabs.
Li's corporate headquarters were at the front line of the
protests this week when hundreds of police used sledge-hammers
and chainsaws to tear down barriers erected by demonstrators in
the heart of the business district. [LD:nL3N0S803H]
The octogenarian was among a group of Hong Kong tycoons who
visited Beijing in September to discuss issues including Hong
Kong affairs with Chinese leader Xi Jinping in a closed-door
meeting.
The delegation also included Henderson Land Development's
Lee Shau-kee, New World Development's Henry Cheng
, according to local media reports.
