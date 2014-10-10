BEIJING Oct 10 China criticised U.S. Congress
on Friday for sending the wrong message to pro-democracy
demonstrators in Hong Kong after a congressional report
expressed concern about the Chinese-controlled city in a
"deliberate attack" on China.
The former British colony of Hong Kong has witnessed almost
two weeks of "Occupy Central" protests calling on the
Beijing-backed government to keep its promise of introducing
universal suffrage, underscoring the challenges China faces in
imposing its will on the freewheeling financial hub.
The annual report to U.S. Congress by the
Congressional-Executive Commission on China, released on
Thursday, said the United States should increase support for
democracy in Hong Kong and push for universal suffrage.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Hong Lei said that the
U.S. had no right to get involved on Hong Kong's affairs, which
were an internal matter for China.
"The report by this U.S. body distorts the facts and is a
deliberate attack on China. We express our extreme
dissatisfaction about it," Hong told a daily news briefing.
"We demand that this committee stop this wrong interference
in and damaging of Sino-U.S. relations. This body should speak
and act cautiously, stop sending the wrong message to Occupy
Central and other illegal activities or provide them support."
China's Communist Party leaders rule Hong Kong through a
"one country, two systems" formula which allows wide-ranging
autonomy and freedoms not enjoyed on the mainland and specifies
universal suffrage as an eventual goal.
But Beijing ruled on Aug. 31 it would screen candidates who
want to run for the city's election for a chief executive in
2017, which democracy activists said rendered the notion of
universal suffrage meaningless.
(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Additional reporting by Michael
Martina; Editing by Nick Macfie)