(Adds U.S. officials, analyst quote, background)
By Matt Spetalnick
WASHINGTON, Sept 29 The United States is
carefully calibrating its response to pro-democracy
demonstrations in Hong Kong, showing support for peaceful
protests while signaling it has little interest in seeing the
situation escalate and risk a harsher crackdown by Chinese
authorities.
Saying it was closely monitoring the political unrest
unfolding on the streets of Hong Kong, the White House on Monday
urged security forces there to "exercise restraint" and also
called on protesters to "express their views peacefully."
But it could be a tricky balancing act for Washington,
especially given Beijing's transformation into a global
economic powerhouse and given how inter-dependent the U.S. and
Chinese economies have become since the Tiananmen Square
crackdown 25 years ago.
While denying China's accusations of foreign meddling in
its internal affairs, administration representatives in
Washington appeared to take sides as they publicly voiced
support for the "aspirations of the Hong Kong people."
At the same time, senior U.S. officials were quietly
contacting their Chinese counterparts at "various levels" and
reminding them that Hong Kong's stability as a world financial
center - a vital part of the Chinese economy - was at stake in
their handling of the unrest, a U.S. official told Reuters.
Within the Obama administration, there is little desire to
see the crisis worsen at a time when Washington is already
preoccupied elsewhere in the world, facing a Cold War-style
standoff with Russia over Ukraine and in the midst of an air
assault against Islamic State militants in Iraq and Syria.
The protesters, mostly students, are demanding full
democracy after Beijing last month announced a plan to limit
2017 elections for Hong Kong's leader to a handful of candidates
loyal to Beijing. China rules Hong Kong under a formula that
accords the former British colony a degree of autonomy and
freedoms not enjoyed in mainland China.
Weighing in cautiously, White House spokesman Josh Earnest
told reporters "the United States supports universal suffrage in
Hong Kong in accordance with the basic law" but avoided public
condemnation of the Chinese government.
He did, however, express concern about reports that websites
were being blocked or censored over accounts of the protests.
Privately, one U.S. official said there had been "some
excess" by Chinese security forces who used teargas and batons
over the weekend against protesters who had been demonstrating
peacefully.
U.S. UNCERTAINTY
Washington remains largely in the dark over how far Beijing
might be prepared to go in quelling the protests.
But the administration is clearly counting on Beijing
heeding the potential economic cost that a harsher response
might bring. In 1989, Beijing's bloody Tiananmen crackdown had
heavy international fallout, showing the world how far China's
communist rulers would go to keep their grip on power.
"The Chinese place a premium on stability and calmness (in
Hong Kong)," the official said. "It's a point we're making to
Hong Kong authorities."
It is unclear, however, how much influence Washington has.
The United States is economically linked with China, the largest
holder of U.S. Treasury debt, and Beijing relies on the United
States for foreign investment and overseas markets.
The two countries are already at odds over a number of
other issues, including China's maritime disputes with U.S.
allies and partners in the region.
"The administration has to consider how important this is in
the larger context of U.S.-China relations," said Mike Green, a
top Asia adviser for former President George W. Bush. "The U.S.
has limited leverage and certainly also seeks to prevent damage
to Hong Kong's economy."
Green, now an analyst at the Center for Strategic and
International Studies think tank, said if China ignores U.S.
warnings and goes ahead with a crackdown, "the world will be
watching" how the Obama administration responds and may also
reassess whether Beijing can still be considered a "responsible
stakeholder" in global affairs.
Earlier on Monday, China warned against other countries
interfering or "sending the wrong message" to protesters.
The U.S. official insisted that Washington "rejects that
narrative," calling the protests "indigenous to Hong Kong."
President Barack Obama is expected to travel to Beijing in
November for an Asia-Pacific summit and talks with Chinese
President Xi Jinping, and the White House said the U.S. leader
was likely to raise human rights issues with his counterpart.
(Additional reporting by Roberta Rampton and Amanda Becker;
Editing by Doina Chiacu and Ken Wills)