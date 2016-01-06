By Elzio Barreto
| HONG KONG
HONG KONG Jan 6 A record number of Hong Kong
firms shut up shop last year as China, the mainstay of the
city's economy, trundled to its slowest economic growth in a
quarter of a century and spending by mainland visitors dried up.
Some 122,479 companies were dissolved, according to data
from the city's Companies Registry compiled by financial
research platform Webb-site.com. New firms incorporated in Hong
Kong also slid 17 percent, leaving the net number of new firms
at a low since 2003's SARS outbreak slammed the city's economy.
The numbers show just how tightly Hong Kong's business
prospects remain tied to mainland China, despite its aspirations
as a global financial centre. Bleak as last year was, the
problem for the city's entrepreneurs - and their lenders - is
that China's growth may keep slowing, with an even more painful
sting in the tail down the line.
"We haven't seen the worst yet," said Kevin Lai, chief
economist Asia Ex-Japan at Daiwa Capital Markets in Hong Kong.
"We're not too sure what may happen to the currency, we're not
sure whether this slowdown in China will spill into some kind of
a bigger trouble or financial crisis. We're still at the very
beginning of the whole process."
Hong Kong's experience with SARS showed the city's
resilience - while thousands more firms were closed in 2003 than
were started, the city was back in business with a net 21,605
new firms just a year later. But China's lingering economic
health problems may yet leave a deeper scar this time around.
(Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)