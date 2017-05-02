HONG KONG May 2 Hong Kong and Chinese
regulators are set to formally unveil a long-awaited scheme to
connect China's $8 trillion bond market with overseas investors
in July, with the launch expected in the Autumn, sources told
Reuters.
The announcement is planned to coincide with the 20th
anniversary of the handover of the former British Colony from
British to Chinese rule, which is considered by the Chinese
authorities to be an auspicious date, two people briefed on the
matter said.
Plans for a "Bond Connect" programme have been percolating
since Beijing launched a scheme allowing two-way trading between
the Hong Kong and Shanghai stock markets in 2014, but the
authorities have provided few details on the mechanics or the
timeline.
