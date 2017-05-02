HONG KONG May 2 Hong Kong and Chinese regulators are set to formally unveil a long-awaited scheme to connect China's $8 trillion bond market with overseas investors in July, with the launch expected in the Autumn, sources told Reuters.

The announcement is planned to coincide with the 20th anniversary of the handover of the former British Colony from British to Chinese rule, which is considered by the Chinese authorities to be an auspicious date, two people briefed on the matter said.

Plans for a "Bond Connect" programme have been percolating since Beijing launched a scheme allowing two-way trading between the Hong Kong and Shanghai stock markets in 2014, but the authorities have provided few details on the mechanics or the timeline. (Reporting by Michelle Price; Editing by Sam Holmes)