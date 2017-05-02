* China, HK regulators seek to unveil Bond Connect in
July-sources
* Market participants preparing for November go-live -
sources
* Unveiling would coincide with 20th anniversary of HK
handover
(Adds background, details)
HONG KONG, May 2 Hong Kong and Chinese
regulators are set to formally unveil a long-awaited scheme to
connect China's $8 trillion bond market with overseas investors
in July, with the launch expected in the Autumn, sources told
Reuters.
The announcement is planned to coincide with the 20th
anniversary of the handover of the former British Colony from
British to Chinese rule, which is considered by the Chinese
authorities to be an auspicious date, two people briefed on the
matter said.
Plans for a "Bond Connect" programme have been percolating
since Beijing launched a scheme allowing two-way trading between
the Hong Kong and Shanghai stock markets in 2014, but the
authorities have provided few details on the mechanics or the
timeline.
Historically, the Chinese government has announced major
projects with Hong Kong around the time of the July 1
anniversary, as a means of reinforcing the former British
Colony's close relationship with the mainland.
Market participants in Hong Kong said they were preparing
for the scheme to go-live around November, which would coincide
with the third anniversary of the launch of the Hong
Kong-Shanghai Stock Connect share trading scheme.
The Hong Kong Monetary Authority, Hong Kong's bond market
regulator, said in a statement it was working with the mainland
authorities on the Bond Connect scheme and would make an
announcement in due course. The People's Bank of China declined
to comment.
The sources did not elaborate on the details of the Bond
Connect scheme, but Reuters reported last year the Hong Kong
stock exchange was in talks with Tradeweb, a fixed income
trading platform, to connect to China's over-the-counter bond
market, citing sources.
"HKEX is progressing with the preparatory work for Bond
Connect under the guidance of the Mainland and Hong Kong
authorities," a spokesman for the HKEX said.
"An announcement will be made by the relevant parties at an
appropriate time."
(Reporting by Michelle Price; Editing by Sam Holmes)