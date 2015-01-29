By Michelle Price
| HONG KONG
HONG KONG Jan 28 The Hong Kong stock exchange
expects a much-hyped trading link with its counterpart in
Shenzhen to launch in the second half of this year, sources told
a timeline that could undermine China's chances of
being included in a major investor benchmark.
Many market watchers had expected the landmark Stock Connect
scheme linking Hong Kong with Shanghai to be extended to
Shenzhen before June, but individuals briefed by Hong Kong
Exchanges & Clearing CEO Charles Li said a start
towards the end of the third quarter now looks more likely.
Seen as China's equivalent of the Nasdaq, the Stock Connect
link to Shenzhen would for the first time allow foreign
investors to trade the next generation of Chinese companies,
including software, high-tech, and biotechnology stocks, via the
Hong Kong exchange.
A spokesman for the HKEx said the exchanges are conducting a
feasibility study on a link and "will seek approval from the
relevant authorities upon completion of their proposal". The
Shenzhen Stock Exchange did not return requests for comment.
Market-watchers had speculated that China would look to
launch the Shenzhen link ahead of the MSCI's annual June review,
during which the global index provider will decide whether to
include China "A" shares in its Emerging Markets Index, the main
global benchmark for emerging markets stocks.
Inclusion in the index would require funds globally to rejig
their portfolios, potentially channeling billions of dollars
into Chinese shares.
A Shenzhen Connect could also pressure other Asian markets,
such as Singapore, Taiwan and Korea, as investment flows get
diverted to the mainland should MSCI give China the green light.
Singapore's stock market is already thinking of ways to
counter the Stock Connect threat.
Speaking to Reuters on Wednesday, the Singapore Exchange's
CEO Magnus Bocker said he hoped to emulate the Stock Connect
link-up within Southeast Asia, in a move that would promote
cross-border trading and improve SGX's liquidity.
The launch of Stock Connect in November last year is
regarded as a milestone in the opening up of China's stock
markets, helping to ease some of the investment constraints that
led the MSCI to keep China out of the index during its annual
review last year.
It is not clear, however, if access to Shanghai alone, which
is home to around 986 companies compared with more than 1600 in
Shenzhen, will be enough to mitigate MSCI's concerns around
liquidity. A June launch of Shenzhen would have opened up the
market further and underlined Beijing's commitment to liberalise
its equity market.
A third-quarter Shenzhen launch does not preclude inclusion
in the index provided Beijing makes a formal commitment ahead of
June, industry insiders said. Changes to the index are likely to
come into effect in 2016, meaning Shenzhen could be online in
time for funds to rebalance.
A slightly delayed launch would also allow the exchanges and
Hong Kong brokers more time to do the technical work.
"There are quite a few differences between the Shanghai and
Shenzhen stock exchanges, so although it will be based on SH-HK
Connect it's not a clear cut case of replicating the work done
for Shanghai," said Stephen Baron, manager at Shanghai-based
investment consultancy Z-Ben Advisors.
(Reporting by Michelle Price; additional reporting Shanghai
Newsroom; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)