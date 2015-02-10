HONG KONG Feb 10 Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd is considering expanding the number of Hong Kong stocks Chinese investors will be able to buy as part of the Hong Kong-Shanghai stock connect programme, Chief Executive Charles Li told reporters at a briefing on Tuesday.

The expansion of Hong Kong stocks that mainland investors could buy under the programme would offer them an additional incentive to invest, in return for the expected opening of the Shenzhen stock exchange to Hong Kong investors later this year.

"We will likely enhance the underlying eligible stocks in southbound," Li said, referring to the list of Hong Kong stocks that mainland investors can buy.

Li also said that he expects the Shenzhen link to open in the second half of the year. Reuters reported on Jan 28 that the launch would likely take place round then, a timeline that could undermine China's chances of being included in a major MSCI investor benchmark.

The launch of Stock Connect in November last year is regarded as a milestone in the opening up of China's stock markets.

So-called northbound buying from Hong Kong into the mainland has been active, with Hong Kong's stock exchange telling investors it expects them to hit the limit of shares they can buy via its trading link with Shanghai by the end of March.

However mainland investors have been more reluctant to buy Hong Kong shares, leading to lighter southbound flows.

