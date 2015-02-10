HONG KONG Feb 10 Hong Kong Exchanges and
Clearing Ltd is considering expanding the number of
Hong Kong stocks Chinese investors will be able to buy as part
of the Hong Kong-Shanghai stock connect programme, Chief
Executive Charles Li told reporters at a briefing on Tuesday.
The expansion of Hong Kong stocks that mainland investors
could buy under the programme would offer them an additional
incentive to invest, in return for the expected opening of the
Shenzhen stock exchange to Hong Kong investors later this year.
"We will likely enhance the underlying eligible stocks in
southbound," Li said, referring to the list of Hong Kong stocks
that mainland investors can buy.
Li also said that he expects the Shenzhen link to open in
the second half of the year. Reuters reported on Jan 28 that the
launch would likely take place round then, a timeline that could
undermine China's chances of being included in a major MSCI
investor benchmark.
The launch of Stock Connect in November last year is
regarded as a milestone in the opening up of China's stock
markets.
So-called northbound buying from Hong Kong into the mainland
has been active, with Hong Kong's stock exchange telling
investors it expects them to hit the limit of shares they can
buy via its trading link with Shanghai by the end of March.
However mainland investors have been more reluctant to buy
Hong Kong shares, leading to lighter southbound flows.
