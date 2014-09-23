HONG KONG, Sept 23 A former top Hong Kong civil
servant told a court on Tuesday that he had received a secret
payment of HK$11 million ($1.4 million) "from Beijing" in 2007
through a businessman intermediary, local media reported.
Hong Kong's former chief secretary, Rafael Hui, was
testifying in one of the financial hub's largest corruption
trials, charged with accepting "concealed and disguised"
payments from property tycoons Thomas and Raymond Kwok, the
billionaire co-chairmen of Asia's largest developer, Sun Hung
Kai Properties Ltd, seeking government favour.
Hui's testimony broadens the corruption implications of the
case beyond Hong Kong, which returned to Chinese rule in 1997,
and raises new questions on the ties between Hong Kong and
Chinese officials.
The case involves a series of payments and loans totalling
more than HK$37 million ($4.77 million) allegedly paid to Hui,
who headed Hong Kong's civil service from 2005 to 2007.
Hui told the High Court that one particular payment worth
some HK$11 million had been facilitated by Liao Hui, the
influential former head of China's Hong Kong and Macau Affairs
Office in Beijing, Hong Kong's public broadcaster RTHK reported.
Hui told the court that during a meeting with Liao in Hong
Kong in 2007, Liao had asked him to stay in his post for longer.
Hui had declined, saying he had financial difficulties and that
he'd prefer a higher-paying private sector job, RTHK reported.
Hui cited Liao as saying that he would think of ways to help
him out financially.
Around half a year later, a former stock exchange official,
Francis Kwan, approached Hui, after he had stepped down as chief
executive, to say that "someone from Beijing" had contacted him
and that there was now some money available, Hui told the court.
He said he accepted the money, though it was not immediately
clear what the payment was for.
The source wasn't immediately made clear to Hui. But in
2008, on the sidelines of a meeting in Beijing, Liao suggested
he had played a role.
"I've now helped you. Don't overspend any more," Hui quoted
Liao as saying to him at the time.
The case has thrown a spotlight on the close relationship
between the city's powerful developers and government in the
former British colony, which returned to Chinese rule with
wide-ranging autonomy and a separate legal system from the
mainland.
Liao was one of China's most experienced officials
overseeing Hong Kong affairs during his time as director of the
Hong Kong and Macau Affairs office - a high-level body under the
State Council, or China's cabinet, in the years after 1997.
(Reporting by James Pomfret; Editing by Nick Macfie)