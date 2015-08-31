* Bets rising that HK may remove dollar peg
By Michelle Price and Lawrence White
HONG KONG, Aug 31 Hong Kong risks losing an
important tool for maintaining its market stability if it scraps
its currency's peg to the U.S. dollar, said a top Standard
Chartered China executive who also advises the government on
financial policy.
The comments by Benjamin Hung, the bank's chief executive
for Greater China, come amid speculation that Hong Kong's
central bank may remove the peg after China's tumbling stock
markets and the surprise devaluation of the yuan sent investors
rushing to buy Hong Kong dollars this month.
Speaking to Reuters on Monday, Hung, a member of Hong Kong's
advisory Financial Services Development Council (FSDC), said the
peg had "tremendous value" in maintaining investor and business
confidence in the city state.
"No currency system in the world is perfect," he said. "But
on balance do I think the dollar peg is good for the stability
of Hong Kong? Yes I do."
Hong Kong's Monetary Authority maintains the peg by buying
U.S. dollars, or selling Hong Kong dollars, a system that some
analysts believe will come under severe pressure amid China's
economic slowdown and capital outflows following expected U.S.
rate hikes this year.
Speculation about the future of the peg comes amid a broader
debate over Hong Kong's status as an international financial
centre, after huge pro-democracy street protests last year
raised doubts about the stability of the Chinese special
administrative region.
Laura Cha, chairman of the FSDC and non-executive deputy
chairman of HSBC Holdings, said Hong Kong could thrive as an
international financial centre even without universal suffrage.
"Of course, it would be nice to have, and we want, and the
central government and Hong Kong people want to have universal
suffrage. That hasn't happened for a variety of reasons, but it
shouldn't stop us from moving forward," she told Reuters.
Cha stirred controversy last October after likening the Hong
Kong protesters' demands for democracy to the emancipation of
slaves.
