HONG KONG Jan 27 The easing of the Hong Kong dollar is a normal phenomenon when interest rate differentials widen between the local currency and the U.S. dollar, while the weak forward rates do not mean the market is betting on a change in the local currency's peg to the greenback, the city's central bank said on Wednesday.

The Hong Kong dollar posted its biggest fall in 12 years last week as volatility, capital outflows and spiralling offshore yuan interest rates spilled into Hong Kong's markets. It regained some ground and traded at 7.7892 per dollar on Wednesday.

"Even if the exchange rate touches the weak-side convertibility undertaking rate and funds flow out of the Hong Kong dollar, this is an inevitable process for the normalisation of the Hong Kong dollar interest rates," Howard Lee, an executive director at the Hong Kong Monetary Authority said in an article.

In the forward market, contracts longer than two years are trading below 7.85, the weaker end of the Hong Kong dollar's spot rate trading band under a three-decade old currency peg system, prompting speculation that HKMA may take the currency off its peg against the U.S. dollar.

More investors hedged currency exposure for Hong Kong equity portfolios, leading to an increase in HKD supply and putting downward pressure on its forward rates, but it did not mean they were speculating that the currency would be taken off its peg any time soon, Lee said.

Hong Kong now has a much bigger foreign exchange reserves and lower valuation of equities when compared to 1998, and the banking system is able to meet challenges arising from fund outflows, Lee said.

Officials in the city have repeatedly said they had no plans to change the peg system despite volatility in the past few weeks.

The central bank's credibility and confidence in the currency board that backs the peg has survived every speculative attack, including the 1997 Asian crisis, the 2008 global financial crisis and last year's Chinese stocks crash.

Under the currency board system, the HKMA has the equivalent USD as reserves to back every HKD in circulation. That gives the HKMA infinite capacity to intervene to defend its currency, making it all but impossible to break the board. (Reporting by Michelle Chen; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)