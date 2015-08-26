HONG KONG Aug 26 Bets are growing of a possible
scrapping of a historic peg of the Hong Kong dollar against the
greenback, after China's surprise devaluation of the yuan this
month sent financial markets into a tailspin and stoked fears of
a global currency war.
One month implied volatility on the Hong Kong dollar
- an indicator of expected price swings - jumped to
2.23 on Monday, the highest level in a decade. It was much
higher than 1 on Aug. 11 when the People's Bank of China
weakened the yuan by 2 percent.
"The Hong Kong dollar is seeing a classic flight to safety
bid. Investors are de-risking their portfolios and moving funds
into Hong Kong dollar bonds and cash," said Hayden Briscoe, Asia
Pacific fixed income director at AllianceBernstein, who is part
of a team that manages $250 billion globally in fixed income.
The flight-to-safety bid has made the Hong Kong dollar
expensive versus rivals.
"Given currency slides across Asia, the Hong Kong dollar now
looks significantly overvalued," said Kevin Lai, an analyst at
Daiwa, adding that the peg would come under tremendous pressure
in case of severe credit stress in China and capital outflows
following the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy normalisation.
Many emerging market currencies, including the Malaysian
ringgit, Indonesian rupiah and Brazil's real
, have slumped to their weakest levels against the dollar
in over 10 years as capital fled their slowing economies.
The latest country to join the currency war, Kazakhstan,
devalued its tenge by more than a quarter last Thursday.
The Hong Kong dollar rose close to its strong end of trading
on Wednesday and traded at 7.7506 per dollar, up from 7.7616 on
Aug. 11. The local currency has been pegged at 7.8 to the U.S.
dollar since 1983, but can trade between 7.75 and 7.85.
"Hong Kong is caught in a pincer movement between a
prospective U.S. monetary policy tightening and the continued
slowdown and travails of the mainland economy with whom Hong
Kong's economic cycle is increasingly more correlated," said
Mole Hau, Asia Economist at BNP Paribas.
The so-called currency board arrangements means the Hong
Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) is unable to use independent
interest rate policy to influence the domestic economy and may
have its work cut out if the Fed's eventual tightening triggers
big capital outflows.
In the last round of mass capital outflows in 1998, Hong
Kong's economy contracted 6 percent and endured deflation for
years after the Asian finiancial crisis, but the dollar peg
survived.
Government officials have reassured that the peg will be
retained.
"I don't think the Hong Kong dollar has come to a stage that
the peg has to be changed with no choice like what happened to
the Swiss franc," said Raymond Yeung, an analyst at ANZ.
(Editing by Shri Navaratnam)