HONG KONG Dec 19 Fu Shou Yuan International
Group Ltd, China's largest provider of funeral services, is set
to jump 59 percent in its Hong Kong trading debut on Thursday,
leading a pack of first-day trading pops in the city.
Shares in Fu Shou Yuan, in which private equity
firm Carlyle Group LP and hedge fund firm Farallon
Investors took a minority stake, were indicated to open at
HK$5.30 compared with an IPO price of HK$3.33, according to Hong
Kong stock exchange data.
Other companies also set to open sharply higher in their
debuts included Kerry Logistics, indicated to open at
HK$11.20 from the HK$10.20 IPO price and Consun Pharmaceutical
, which was set to open at HK$5.00 from its HK$4.36
offering price.