HONG KONG Dec 19 Fu Shou Yuan International Group Ltd, China's largest provider of funeral services, is set to jump 59 percent in its Hong Kong trading debut on Thursday, leading a pack of first-day trading pops in the city.

Shares in Fu Shou Yuan, in which private equity firm Carlyle Group LP and hedge fund firm Farallon Investors took a minority stake, were indicated to open at HK$5.30 compared with an IPO price of HK$3.33, according to Hong Kong stock exchange data.

Other companies also set to open sharply higher in their debuts included Kerry Logistics, indicated to open at HK$11.20 from the HK$10.20 IPO price and Consun Pharmaceutical , which was set to open at HK$5.00 from its HK$4.36 offering price.