HONG KONG, April 10 The Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) stepped into the currency market for a second time on Friday and sold HK$6.975 billion ($900 million) of Hong Kong dollars as the local currency hit the strong end of its trading range.

It was the third time the city's de-facto central bank intervened in the market since August. The HKMA sold HK$3.1 billion on Thursday and HK$6.2 billion and HK$6.975 billion on Friday.

According to the HKMA, the latest intervention will lift the aggregate balance - the sum of balances on clearing accounts maintained by banks with the authority - to HK$255.46 billion on April 14.

The intervention came as Hong Kong stocks surged to a seven-year high, powered by mainland Chinese buyers after Beijing last week encouraged institutions, including mutual funds and insurers, to purchase Hong Kong shares.

The Hong Kong dollar is pegged at 7.8 to the U.S. dollar, but can trade between 7.75 and 7.85. Under the currency peg, the HKMA is obliged to intervene when the Hong Kong dollar hits 7.75 or 7.85 to keep the band intact. ($1 = 7.7500 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by James Pomfret; Editing by Kim Coghill)