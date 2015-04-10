HONG KONG, April 10 The Hong Kong Monetary
Authority (HKMA) stepped into the currency market again and sold
HK$6.2 billion ($800 million) in Hong Kong dollars on Friday as
the local currency hit the strong end of its trading range.
It was the second time the city's de-facto central bank
intervened the market since August. The HKMA sold HK$3.1 billion
on Thursday.
According to the HKMA, the latest intervention will lift
the aggregate balance - the sum of balances on clearing accounts
maintained by banks with the authority - to HK$248.485 billion
on April 14.
The Hong Kong dollar is pegged at 7.8 to the U.S. dollar,
but can trade between 7.75 and 7.85. Under the currency peg, the
HKMA is obliged to intervene when the Hong Kong dollar hits 7.75
or 7.85 to keep the band intact.
(Reporting by Michelle Chen; Editing by Richard Borsuk)