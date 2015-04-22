HONG KONG, April 22 The Hong Kong Monetary
Authority (HKMA) intervened in the currency market, selling
HK$1.55 billion ($200 million) in Hong Kong dollars on Wednesday
as the local currency hit the strong end of its trading range.
The city's de-facto central bank has intervened multiple
times in the market in the past fortnight. The Hong Kong dollar
is pegged at 7.8 to the U.S. dollar, but can trade between 7.75
and 7.85. Under the currency peg, the HKMA is obliged to
intervene to keep the currency within its band.
According to the HKMA, the latest intervention will lift the
aggregate balance - the sum of balances on clearing accounts
maintained by banks with the authority - to HK$293.863 billion
on April 24.
($1 = 7.7495 Hong Kong dollars)
(Reporting by Michelle Chen; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)