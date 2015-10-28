HONG KONG Oct 28 The Hong Kong Monetary
Authority (HKMA) stepped into the currency market and sold
HK$2.868 billion ($370 million) in Hong Kong dollars on
Wednesday as the local currency hit the strong end of its
trading range.
According to the HKMA, the latest intervention will lift
the aggregate balance - the sum of balances on clearing accounts
maintained by banks with the authority - to HK$420.406 billion
on Oct. 30.
The Hong Kong dollar is pegged at 7.8 to the U.S. dollar,
but can trade between 7.75 and 7.85. Under the currency peg, the
HKMA is obliged to intervene when the Hong Kong dollar hits 7.75
or 7.85 to keep the band intact.
($1 = 7.7498 Hong Kong dollars)
