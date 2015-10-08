HONG KONG Oct 9 The Hong Kong Monetary
Authority (HKMA) stepped into the currency market and sold
HK$4.495 billion ($580 million) in Hong Kong dollars overnight
during New York trading hours as the local currency hit the
strong end of its trading range.
The HKMA said the latest intervention will lift the
aggregate balance - the sum of balances on clearing accounts
maintained by banks with the authority - to HK$365.97 billion
on Oct. 13, when the injected funds will be settled.
The Hong Kong dollar is pegged at 7.8 to the U.S. dollar,
but can trade between 7.75 and 7.85. Under the currency peg, the
HKMA is obliged to intervene when the Hong Kong dollar hits 7.75
or 7.85 to keep the band intact.
($1 = 7.75 Hong Kong dollars)
