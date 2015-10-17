HONG KONG Oct 17 The Hong Kong Monetary
Authority (HKMA) stepped into the currency market and sold a
total of HK$13.64 billion ($1.76 billion) on Friday as the local
currency hit the strong end of its trading range.
According to the HKMA, the latest intervention will lift the
aggregate balance - the sum of balances on clearing accounts
maintained by banks with the authority - to HK$395.143 billion
on Oct. 20, when the injected funds will be settled.
The Hong Kong dollar is pegged at 7.8 to the U.S. dollar,
but can trade between 7.75 and 7.85. Under the currency peg, the
HKMA is obliged to intervene when the Hong Kong dollar hits 7.75
or 7.85 to keep the band intact.
($1 = 7.7495 Hong Kong dollars)
(Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Ed Davies)