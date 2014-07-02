* HKMA intervention for first time in nearly 2 years
By Saikat Chatterjee
HONG KONG, July 2 Hong Kong intervened to defend
its currency peg for the first time in nearly two years as
investor expectations for a rebound in Chinese equities boosted
the local dollar.
More capital market activity from new listings and mergers
and acquisitions also triggered unusual strength in the Hong
Kong dollar, which tested the strong end of its trading band,
prompting the monetary authority to step in from Tuesday.
The Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) bought a total of
$2.1 billion in the past two days to restrain gains in the
local currency, which is pegged to the U.S. dollar. That was the
first time it did so since the fourth quarter of 2012, according
to Thomson Reuters data.
Strength in the currency was not seen to be triggered by
speculation over a revaluation of the peg, but rather signalled
cautious optimism over the outlook for Chinese equities and the
completion of recent capital market deals, traders said.
"If markets were expecting a peg move, we would have seen
wholesale buying of the local dollar across the board on cash
and forwards and given the current situation that is unlikely
the case," said the head of currency trading at a big Chinese
bank in Hong Kong, referring to the big political protests on
Tuesday.
The Hong Kong dollar is pegged at 7.8 to the U.S. dollar,
but can trade between 7.75 and 7.85. Under the currency peg, the
HKMA is obliged to intervene when the Hong Kong dollar hits 7.75
or 7.85 to keep the band intact.
The HKMA, the territory's de-facto central bank, said the
recent strength of the Hong Kong dollar reflected "increased
corporate demand due to commercial activities,
including merger and acquisition activities and
dividend distribution."
Turnover is brisk. Daily trading volumes in the Hong Kong
dollar are a few hundred times the average volume over the last
one month, Thomson Reuters data show, and at odds with other
currencies where volumes have are more subdued.
STRENGTH SEEN SHORT-LIVED
Traders say the Hong Kong dollar's rise is in
lockstep with its decline in the forwards market indicating the
local dollar's strength is of a short-term nature and arising
out of the short-term financing needs from banks and companies.
As the Hong Kong dollar hit the strong end of the currency
trading band, the forwards market was pricing in near-term
weakness in the local currency with 1-month, 6-month, and
12-month forwards declining in value.
FX options where many hedge funds typically bet on the
direction of the currency were also lacklustre, a sign that
local dollar strength was short-term in nature.
One-month USD/HKD 25-delta risk reversals, which
indicate the extent of the bets on the local dollar, has been
steady for a while implied volatility subdued
That trend is line with other Asian currencies such as the
Korean won and Taiwan dollar where authorities
have intervened sporadically because of a soft dollar.
Meanwhile, investors are returning to the equities market
and underpinning the Hong Kong dollar. The local stock index has
turned conclusively positive for the first time this year.
Primary market activity has also picked up. June was the
second-highest month for IPOs in Hong Kong this year at $3.2
billion, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp Ltd (OCBC) said all
the pre-conditions to an agreement to buy Hong Kong's Wing Hang
Bank Ltd had been satisfied, as various regulators had
given their blessing to the $4.95 billion deal.
(Additional reporting by Michelle Chen and Denny Thomas;
Editing by Jacqueline Wong)