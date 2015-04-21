(Adds latest intervention)
HONG KONG, April 21 The Hong Kong Monetary
Authority (HKMA) stepped into the currency market for a second
time on Monday, selling an aggregate HK$11.586 billion ($1.49
billion) in Hong Kong dollars in New York trading hours as the
local currency hit the strong end of its trading range.
The city's de-facto central bank, which has intervened
multiple times in the market in the past fortnight, had earlier
on Monday sold HK$2.325 billion in Hong Kong dollars.
According to the HKMA, the latest intervention will lift the
aggregate balance - the sum of balances on clearing accounts
maintained by banks with the authority - to HK$284.561 billion
on April 22.
The Hong Kong dollar is pegged at 7.8 to the U.S. dollar,
but can trade between 7.75 and 7.85. Under the currency peg, the
HKMA is obliged to intervene when the Hong Kong dollar hits 7.75
or 7.85 to keep the band intact.
($1 = 7.7499 Hong Kong dollars)
(Reporting by James Pomfret and Donny Kwok; Editing by Anne
Marie Roantree)