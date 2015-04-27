HONG KONG, April 27 The Hong Kong Monetary
Authority (HKMA) intervened in the currency market again late on
Friday, selling a total HK$14.88 billion ($1.92 billion) in Hong
Kong dollars as the local currency hit the strong end of its
trading range.
The city's de-facto central bank, which has intervened
multiple times in the market in the past fortnight, had sold
HK$13.18 billion ($1.70 billion) earlier that day.
The Hong Kong dollar is pegged at 7.8 to the U.S. dollar,
but can trade between 7.75 and 7.85. Under the currency peg, the
HKMA is obliged to intervene to keep the currency within its
band.
According to the HKMA, the latest intervention will lift the
aggregate balance - the sum of balances on clearing accounts
maintained by banks with the authority - to HK$310.68 billion
on April 28.
($1 = 7.7495 Hong Kong dollars)
(Reporting by Michelle Chen and Donny Kwok; Editing by Anne
Marie Roantree)