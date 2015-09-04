HONG KONG, Sept 4 The Hong Kong Monetary
Authority (HKMA) stepped into the currency market and sold
HK$17.7 billion ($2.3 billion) in Hong Kong dollars on Friday as
the currency hit the strong end of its trading range.
According to the HKMA, the latest intervention will lift the
aggregate balance - the sum of balances on clearing accounts
maintained by banks with the authority - to HK$323.843 billion
on Sept. 9, when the injected funds will be settled.
The Hong Kong dollar is pegged at 7.8 to the U.S. dollar,
but can trade between 7.75 and 7.85. Under the currency peg
regime, the HKMA is obliged to intervene when the Hong Kong
dollar hits 7.75 or 7.85 to keep the band intact.
