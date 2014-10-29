BRIEF-Rongan Property's 2016 net profit up, Q1 surges
* Says 2016 net profit up 44.2 percent y/y at 148.9 million yuan ($21.61 million)
HONG KONG Oct 29 Hong Kong stock market watchdog chief Ashley Alder said on Wednesday his agency had completed all regulatory steps needed for the launch of a landmark trading scheme between exchanges in Hong Kong and Shanghai
Speaking at the Thomson Reuters Regulatory Summit, Alder, the Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission, also said he hoped trading through the key scheme would start in a "not too distant future", but gave no timeframe for when this might happen.
"We are convinced Stock Connect would be of great benefit to Hong Kong and China and to foreign investors. Our job is done," said Alder.
This was the first time the Hong Kong regulator spoke on the subject since the scheme, widely expected to go live on Oct. 27, was suddenly delayed by what investors believe was failure by Bejing to address tax and other operational issues.
SINGAPORE, April 26 Singapore on Wednesday launched a S$1 billion ($717.31 million) fund to invest in companies with strong intellectual property profiles as part of a government push to establish the city-state as a global IP centre.