HONG KONG, July 20 Following are monthly bankruptcy statistics provided by the government on Friday. Pct Change Pct Change No. of June M/M Y/Y Jan-June Y/Y Bankruptcy petitions 755 -5.03 +6.19 4,274 +4.60 Bankruptcy orders 712 +6.59 +15.58 4,015 +1.08 The government has forecast GDP growth of between 1 and 3 percent this year, sharply down from 5 percent expansion in 2011. (Reporting by Christina Lo; Editing by Kim Coghill)