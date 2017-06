HONG KONG, Dec 21 Following are monthly bankruptcy statistics provided by the government. Pct Change Pct Change No. of November M/M Y/Y Jan-Nov Y/Y Bankruptcy petitions 828 +9.09 +15.97 7,993 +6.87 Bankruptcy orders 696 +1.61 -0.85 7,553 +2.68 In November, the government revised its 2012 full-year economic growth forecast to 1.2 percent from 1-2 percent, down sharply from a 4.9 percent expansion in 2011.. (Reporting by Christina Lo; Editing by Jijo Jacob)