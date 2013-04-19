BRIEF-Payless ShoeSource files voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 of U.S. Federal Bankruptcy Code
* Has filed a voluntary petition for reorganization pursuant to Chapter 11 of U.S. Federal Bankruptcy Code
HONG KONG, April 19 Following are monthly bankruptcy statistics provided by the government: Pct Change Pct Change No. of March M/M Y/Y Jan-Mar Y/Y Bankruptcy petitions 794 40.78 2.19 2,195 7.02 Bankruptcy orders 682 32.94 5.57 2,199 17.91 Data on Thursday showed that unemployment rate increased to 3.5 percent in January-March from 3.4 percent in the previous quarter. (Reporting by Christina Lo; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
SAO PAULO, April 4 Two recent bankruptcy protection filings by Brazilian construction companies pose no systemic risk to the country's real estate sector, Gilberto Occhi, chief executive officer at state lender Caixa Econômica Federal, said on Tuesday.
CHICAGO, April 4 U.S. coal miner Peabody Energy Corp returned to the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday after emerging from a year-long $8 billion Chapter 11 bankruptcy with far less debt and an industry champion in the White House.