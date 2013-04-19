HONG KONG, April 19 Following are monthly bankruptcy statistics provided by the government: Pct Change Pct Change No. of March M/M Y/Y Jan-Mar Y/Y Bankruptcy petitions 794 40.78 2.19 2,195 7.02 Bankruptcy orders 682 32.94 5.57 2,199 17.91 Data on Thursday showed that unemployment rate increased to 3.5 percent in January-March from 3.4 percent in the previous quarter. (Reporting by Christina Lo; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)