HONG KONG, May 16 Following are monthly
bankruptcy statistics provided by the government:
Pct Change Pct Change
No. of April M/M Y/Y Jan-Apr Y/Y
Bankruptcy petitions 815 2.64 21.10 3,010 10.50
Bankruptcy orders 927 35.92 20.39 3,126 18.63
Hong Kong's economy grew a seasonally adjusted 0.2 percent
in the first quarter ended March over the previous three months
thanks to resilient domestic demand, although lacklustre trade
in developed markets was blamed for a slower pace of growth. The
government released GDP date on May 10.
