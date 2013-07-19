HONG KONG, July 19 Following are monthly bankruptcy statistics provided by the government: Pct Change Pct Change No. of June M/M Y/Y Jan-Jun Y/Y Bankruptcy petitions 726 -14.99 -3.84 4,590 7.39 Bankruptcy orders 721 8.26 1.26 4,513 12.40 Data on Thursday showed that the unemployment rate decreased to 3.3 percent in April-June from 3.4 percent in the previous quarter. Hong Kong's economy grew a seasonally adjusted 0.2 percent in the first quarter ended March over the previous three months thanks to resilient domestic demand, although lacklustre trade in developed markets was blamed for a slower pace of growth. The government released GDP data on May 10. (Reporting by Christina Lo; Editing by Supriya Kurane)