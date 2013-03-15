HONG KONG, March 15 Following are monthly bankruptcy statistics provided by the government: Pct Change Pct Change No. of February M/M Y/Y Jan-Feb Y/Y Bankruptcy petitions 564 -32.62 -25.40 1,401 9.97 Bankruptcy orders 513 -48.90 1.38 1,517 24.45 Hong Kong Financial Secretary John Tsang said in his budget speech in late February that the government expected economic growth to expand between 1.5 and 3.5 percent in 2013, up from 1.4 percent in 2012. (Reporting by Christina Lo; Editing by Anand Basu)