HONG KONG, Aug 16 Following are monthly
bankruptcy statistics provided by the government:
Pct Change Pct Change
No. of July M/M Y/Y Jan-Jul Y/Y
Bankruptcy petitions 931 28.24 33.19 5,521 11.02
Bankruptcy orders 946 31.21 18.40 5,459 13.40
Hong Kong's economy grew a seasonally adjusted 0.2 percent
in the first quarter ended March over the previous three months
thanks to resilient domestic demand, although lacklustre trade
in developed markets was blamed for a slower pace of growth. The
government released GDP data on May 10.
Hong Kong will announce Q2 GDP data later this afternoon at
0830 GMT.
