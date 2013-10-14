HONG KONG Oct 14 Hong Kong has no immediate
plan to adopt the Chinese currency as an alternative to its peg
to the U.S. dollar even though the city is the key hub for
widening yuan usage in global trade, Hong Kong's central bank
chief said on Monday.
In an article posted on the Hong Kong Monetary Authority's
website to mark the 30th anniversary of the Hong Kong dollar's
pegging to the U.S. currency, Chief Executive Norman Chan
defended the city's policies on the dollar peg.
"If the anchor currency were changed to the renminbi, the
Exchange Fund would have to hold nearly 2 trillion yuan ($327.4
billion) worth of assets, which far exceeds the amount of
renminbi assets in the offshore renminbi market presently in
existence," Chan wrote.
"Therefore, it is too early to consider the use of the
renminbi as our anchor currency while it is not yet freely
convertible and the capital account of the Mainland is still not
fully liberalised," the HKMA chief said.
His article can be found at:
Chan's comments come at a time property price inflation in
Hong Kong is rampant and the city's strengthening ties to the
mainland have raised questions about the local dollar's future.
China's push to promote its currency in
international trade has seen the renminbi overtake the local
Hong Kong dollar in trading volumes in the global
currency market. Growing numbers of multinational companies are
tapping the offshore yuan bond market to finance operations on
the mainland.
Chan also pointed out the impact a stronger Hong Kong dollar
would have on the local economy if it was pegged to the yuan.
The corrosive effects of a stronger currency on its exporters
would far outweigh the benefits to imports and
substantially weaken the overall competitiveness of the economy,
he said.
On Monday, the Chinese currency had a record high close of
6.1079 to the U.S. dollar. In comparison, the Hong Kong dollar
is pegged to the U.S. dollar on a fixed exchange rate of HK$7.8
per dollar and allowed to fluctuate in a tiny 7.75 - 7.85 band.
"As Hong Kong's labour productivity growth is much slower
than that of the Mainland (our estimates suggest an average
annual rate of about 3-4 percent over the past ten years for
Hong Kong versus almost 10 percent for the Mainland), we would
have to go through the pain of pay cuts and deflation before our
competitiveness could be restored," Chan wrote.
US$1 = 6.1079 yuan