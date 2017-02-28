Feb 28 Assets at the Exchange Fund, which is
used to back the Hong Kong dollar, totalled HK$3,776.2 billion
($486.54 billion) at the end of January, the Hong Kong Monetary
Authority (HKMA) said on Tuesday.
The figure was HK$146.2 billion higher than the total at the
end of December, with foreign currency assets increasing by
HK$46.4 billion and Hong Kong dollar assets up by HK$99.8
billion, the city's de facto central bank said in a statement.
The HKMA said the rise in foreign currency assets was mainly
due to the issuance of certificates of indebtedness and
mark-to-market gains on foreign currency portfolios.
The rise in Hong Kong dollar assets was mainly due to
additional placements from fiscal reserves and an increase in
exchange fund bills and notes issued but not yet settled.
($1 = 7.7613 Hong Kong dollars)
