Jan 27 Assets at the Exchange Fund, which are used to back the Hong Kong dollar, totalled HK$3,629.9 billion ($467.87 billion) at the end of December, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) said on Friday.

The figure was HK$40.1 billion higher than the total at the end of November, with foreign currency assets and Hong Kong dollar assets rising HK$27.6 billion and HK$12.5 billion respectively, the city's de facto central bank said in a statement.

The HKMA said the rise in foreign currency assets was mainly due to the issuance of Certificates of Indebtedness and mark-to-market gains on foreign currency portfolios.

The rise in Hong Kong dollar assets was mainly due to additional placements from fiscal reserves, which was partly offset by withdrawals of placements by HKSAR government funds and statutory bodies and the fall in market value of Hong Kong equities. ($1 = 7.7583 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Twinnie Siu in HONG KONG; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)