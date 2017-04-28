April 28 Assets at the Exchange Fund, which are
used to back the Hong Kong dollar, totalled HK$3,764.8 billion
($483.95 billion) at the end of March, the Hong Kong Monetary
Authority (HKMA) said on Friday.
The figure was HK$60.2 billion lower than the total at the
end of February, with foreign currency assets increasing by
HK$18.0 billion and Hong Kong dollar assets down by HK$78.2
billion, the city's de facto central bank said in a statement.
The HKMA said the rise in foreign currency assets was mainly
due to the purchase of foreign currencies with Hong Kong
dollars. The decline in Hong Kong dollar assets was mainly due
to the decrease in Exchange Fund Bills and Notes issued but not
yet settled and sale of Hong Kong dollars for foreign
currencies.
($1 = 7.7793 Hong Kong dollars)
(Reporting by Twinnie Siu in HONG KONG; Editing by Biju
Dwarakanath)