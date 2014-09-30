Sept 30 Assets at the Exchange Fund, which is
used to back the Hong Kong dollar, totalled HK$3.11 trillion
($400.54 billion) as on August 31, the Hong Kong Monetary
Authority (HKMA) said on Tuesday.
The figure was HK$27.8 billion higher than the total at the
end of July, with foreign currency assets rising HK$28.2 billion
and Hong Kong dollar assets falling HK$0.4 billion, the city's
de facto central bank said in a statement.
The HKMA said the rise in foreign currency assets was mainly
due to the purchase of foreign currencies using Hong Kong
dollars, valuation gains on foreign currency investments and the
issuance of Certificates of Indebtedness.
The decline in Hong Kong dollar assets was mainly due to
fiscal drawdowns, which was largely offset by additional
placements received from the Hong Kong Special Administrative
Region government funds and statutory bodies.
(1 US dollar = 7.7646 Hong Kong dollar)
(Reporting by Twinnie Siu and Christina Lo in HONG KONG;
Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)