Sept 30 Assets at the Exchange Fund, which is used to back the Hong Kong dollar, totalled HK$3.11 trillion ($400.54 billion) as on August 31, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) said on Tuesday.

The figure was HK$27.8 billion higher than the total at the end of July, with foreign currency assets rising HK$28.2 billion and Hong Kong dollar assets falling HK$0.4 billion, the city's de facto central bank said in a statement.

The HKMA said the rise in foreign currency assets was mainly due to the purchase of foreign currencies using Hong Kong dollars, valuation gains on foreign currency investments and the issuance of Certificates of Indebtedness.

The decline in Hong Kong dollar assets was mainly due to fiscal drawdowns, which was largely offset by additional placements received from the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region government funds and statutory bodies. (1 US dollar = 7.7646 Hong Kong dollar) (Reporting by Twinnie Siu and Christina Lo in HONG KONG; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)