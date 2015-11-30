Nov 30 Assets at the Exchange Fund, which is
used to back the Hong Kong dollar, totalled HK$3,470.9 billion
($447.86 billion) at the end of October, the Hong Kong Monetary
Authority (HKMA) said on Monday.
The figure was HK$177.4 billion higher than the total at the
end of September, with foreign currency assets and Hong Kong
dollar assets rising HK$163.8 billion and HK$13.6 billion
respectively, the city's de facto central bank said in a
statement.
The HKMA said the rise in foreign currency assets was mainly
due to the purchase of US dollars under the currency board
system, the increase in market value of overseas equities and an
increase in unsettled purchases of securities. The rise in Hong
Kong dollar assets was mainly due to the increase in market
value of Hong Kong equities.
($1 = 7.7500 Hong Kong dollars)
(Reporting by Twinnie Siu in HONG KONG; Editing by Sunil Nair)