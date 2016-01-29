Jan 29 Assets at the Exchange Fund, which is used to back the Hong Kong dollar, totalled HK$3,428.9 billion ($440.15 billion) at the end of December, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) said on Friday.

The figure was HK$25.8 billion lower than that at the end of November, with foreign currency assets and Hong Kong dollar assets falling HK$6.9 billion and HK$18.9 billion respectively, the city's de facto central bank said in a statement.

The HKMA said the decline in foreign currency assets was mainly due to a decrease in unsettled purchases of securities, which was partly offset by the purchase of foreign currencies with Hong Kong dollars.

The decline in Hong Kong dollar assets was mainly due to the sale of Hong Kong dollars for foreign currencies. ($1=7.7903 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Twinnie Siu in HONG KONG; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)