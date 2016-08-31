Aug 31 Assets at the Exchange Fund, which is used to back the Hong Kong dollar, totalled HK$3,580.4 billion ($461.65 billion) at the end of July, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) said on Wednesday.

The figure was HK$37.6 billion higher than the total at the end of June, with foreign currency assets rising by HK$31.6 billion and Hong Kong dollar assets up by HK$6.0 billion, the city's de facto central bank said in a statement.

The HKMA said the rise in foreign currency assets was mainly due to the mark-to-market gains on foreign currency portfolios and an increase in unsettled purchases of securities. The rise in Hong Kong dollar assets was mainly due to the increase in market value of Hong Kong equities and additional placements from HKSAR government funds and statutory bodies, which were partly offset by withdrawals of placements by fiscal reserves.

