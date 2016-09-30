Sept 30 Assets at the Exchange Fund, which is
used to back the Hong Kong dollar, totalled HK$3,559.7 billion
($459.12 billion) at the end of August, the Hong Kong Monetary
Authority (HKMA) said on Friday.
The figure was HK$20.6 billion lower than the total at the
end of July, with foreign currency assets falling by HK$27.6
billion while Hong Kong dollar assets rose by HK$7.0 billion,
the city's de facto central bank said in a statement.
The HKMA said the decline in foreign currency assets was
mainly due to a decrease in unsettled purchases of securities.
The rise in Hong Kong dollar assets was mainly due to the
increase in market value of Hong Kong equities.
($1 = 7.7533 Hong Kong dollars)
